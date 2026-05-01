Gabian

BALADE GUIDÉE SUR LA RICHESSE DES PLANTES DE NOTRE TERROIR

D13 Gabian Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-24

fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Explorez les richesses de notre garrigue et de nos vignes. Une balade pour reconnaître les plantes et fleurs emblématiques de notre terroir, guidée par Richard Robson, co-auteur d’un livre bilingue français-occitan à paraître sur les arbres et plantes de l’Hérault.

À l’issue de la balade, vous pourrez pique-niquer au domaine si vous le souhaitez. Tables, chaises et braises à disposition

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D13 Gabian 34320 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Explore the riches of our garrigue and vineyards. Richard Robson, co-author of a forthcoming bilingual French-Occitan book on the trees and plants of the Hérault, guides you on a walk to identify the plants and flowers that are emblematic of our region.

At the end of the walk, you can picnic at the estate if you wish. Tables, chairs and embers available

L’événement BALADE GUIDÉE SUR LA RICHESSE DES PLANTES DE NOTRE TERROIR Gabian a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS