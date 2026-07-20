UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Molitg-les-Bains

BALADE LITTERAIRE ET ATELIER D’ECRITURE CHARLES STANISLAS, L’EVEILLE OU L’EAU INGENIEUSE Molitg-les-Bains

dimanche 9 août 2026 · Molitg-les-Bains

BALADE LITTERAIRE ET ATELIER D’ECRITURE CHARLES STANISLAS, L’EVEILLE OU L’EAU INGENIEUSE Molitg-les-Bains

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 9 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 9 août 2026
Heure de début
09:30:00
Ville
66500 Molitg-les-Bains
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
20 20 45 Participation libre

Molitg-les-Bains

BALADE LITTERAIRE ET ATELIER D’ECRITURE CHARLES STANISLAS, L’EVEILLE OU L’EAU INGENIEUSE

Molitg-les-Bains Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 45

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-09 09:30:00
fin : 2026-08-09 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-09

Balade littéraire, conférences en chemin et atelier d’écriture en plein air. Marche tranquille le long du canal, chaussures de marche recommandées, prévoir tenue adaptée à la saison, protections solaires et gourde, prévoir de quoi écrire en plein air.
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Molitg-les-Bains 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 78 92  ateliersdecriture.66@gmail.com

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English :

Literary walk, talks along the way, and an outdoor writing workshop. A leisurely walk along the canal; walking shoes are recommended. Please wear season-appropriate clothing, bring sunscreen and a water bottle, and bring something to write with for the outdoor session.

L’événement BALADE LITTERAIRE ET ATELIER D’ECRITURE CHARLES STANISLAS, L’EVEILLE OU L’EAU INGENIEUSE Molitg-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

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