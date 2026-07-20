BALADE LITTERAIRE ET ATELIER D’ECRITURE CHARLES STANISLAS, L’EVEILLE OU L’EAU INGENIEUSE Molitg-les-Bains
dimanche 9 août 2026 · Molitg-les-Bains
Informations pratiques
Molitg-les-Bains
BALADE LITTERAIRE ET ATELIER D’ECRITURE CHARLES STANISLAS, L’EVEILLE OU L’EAU INGENIEUSE
Molitg-les-Bains Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 45
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-09 09:30:00
fin : 2026-08-09 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-09
Balade littéraire, conférences en chemin et atelier d’écriture en plein air. Marche tranquille le long du canal, chaussures de marche recommandées, prévoir tenue adaptée à la saison, protections solaires et gourde, prévoir de quoi écrire en plein air.
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Molitg-les-Bains 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 78 92 ateliersdecriture.66@gmail.com
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English :
Literary walk, talks along the way, and an outdoor writing workshop. A leisurely walk along the canal; walking shoes are recommended. Please wear season-appropriate clothing, bring sunscreen and a water bottle, and bring something to write with for the outdoor session.
L’événement BALADE LITTERAIRE ET ATELIER D’ECRITURE CHARLES STANISLAS, L’EVEILLE OU L’EAU INGENIEUSE Molitg-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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