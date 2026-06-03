Gruissan

BIODIVERSITÉ MÉDITERRANÉENNE ET MIGRATION AU ROC DE CONILHAC

Gruissan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-25 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-25 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-25

Découverte de la biodiversité du Roc de Conilhac à partir de 9h jusqu’à 11h30.

Faites une halte sur le stand de la LPO pour découvrir les trésors du roc de Conilhac ! Point d’accueil fixe pour comprendre et observer la migration des oiseaux sur le site privilégié du Roc de Conilhac, ainsi que mieux connaître la biodiversité méditerranéenne.

Équipement outils pédagogiques sur la biodiversité.

Point d’accueil fixe, pas de réservation nécessaire.

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Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 49 09 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the biodiversity of the Roc de Conilhac from 9am to 11:30am.

Stop by the LPO stand to discover the treasures of the Roc de Conilhac! A fixed point of contact for understanding and observing bird migration on the privileged site of the Roc de Conilhac, as well as learning more about Mediterranean biodiversity.

Equipment: educational tools on biodiversity.

No reservation necessary.

L’événement BIODIVERSITÉ MÉDITERRANÉENNE ET MIGRATION AU ROC DE CONILHAC Gruissan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par