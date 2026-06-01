Boko Yout, Scène Ella Fitzgerald, Genève
Boko Yout, Scène Ella Fitzgerald, Genève vendredi 17 juillet 2026.
Boko Yout Vendredi 17 juillet, 21h00 Scène Ella Fitzgerald
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-17T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-17T22:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-17T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-17T22:30:00+02:00
Boko Yout est l’outsider qui s’infiltre dans le mainstream. Mené par Paul Adamah, ce groupe suédois s’est forgé une identité sonore singulière à travers collision audacieuse de rythmes punk-funk, textures brutes de rock alternatif et expérimentalisme décalé. Il en résulte une musique qui tient à la fois de l’émeute et du rituel: viscérale, disruptive, ancrée dans un esprit libre et conscient. Réputé pour ses performances intenses, brouillant les frontières entre concert et catharsis, Boko Yout déploie un univers radical, imprévisible et impossible à ignorer.
https://bokoyout.com/
instagram.com/bokoyout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLsDxnInTlY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY6YQFwGYAU&list=RDEML-PyPaDPc9G30qOwg6J9vA&start_radio=1
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Alt-Rock
DR
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