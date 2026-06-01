Boko Yout, Scène Ella Fitzgerald, Genève

Boko Yout Vendredi 17 juillet, 21h00 Scène Ella Fitzgerald

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-07-17T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-17T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-17T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-17T22:30:00+02:00

Boko Yout est l’outsider qui s’infiltre dans le mainstream. Mené par Paul Adamah, ce groupe suédois s’est forgé une identité sonore singulière à travers collision audacieuse de rythmes punk-funk, textures brutes de rock alternatif et expérimentalisme décalé. Il en résulte une musique qui tient à la fois de l’émeute et du rituel: viscérale, disruptive, ancrée dans un esprit libre et conscient. Réputé pour ses performances intenses, brouillant les frontières entre concert et catharsis, Boko Yout déploie un univers radical, imprévisible et impossible à ignorer.

https://bokoyout.com/

instagram.com/bokoyout

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLsDxnInTlY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY6YQFwGYAU&list=RDEML-PyPaDPc9G30qOwg6J9vA&start_radio=1

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Alt-Rock

DR