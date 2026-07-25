Informations pratiques

Bréhémont

Brocante

1 Place du 8 Mai 1945 Bréhémont Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-16

fin : 2026-08-16

Date(s) :

2026-08-16

Brocante le 16 aouüt 2026

Brocante le 16 aouüt 2026 .

1 Place du 8 Mai 1945 Bréhémont 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 98 64 15 32 comitedesfetes.brehemont@gmail.com

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English :

?? THE BROCANTE WILL TAKE PLACE ON AUGUST 17, 2025! ??

This year, Boucherie Vasseur is doing us the honor of cooking the grilled meats in the brazier.

Like every year, we look forward to seeing you there! If you’d like to volunteer for the day (half-day, one hour or more), please don’t hesitate to

L’événement Brocante Bréhémont a été mis à jour le 2026-07-25 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme