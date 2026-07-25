Brocante Bréhémont
dimanche 16 août 2026 · Bréhémont
Informations pratiques
Bréhémont
Brocante
1 Place du 8 Mai 1945 Bréhémont Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-16
fin : 2026-08-16
Date(s) :
2026-08-16
Brocante le 16 aouüt 2026
Brocante le 16 aouüt 2026 .
1 Place du 8 Mai 1945 Bréhémont 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 98 64 15 32 comitedesfetes.brehemont@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
?? THE BROCANTE WILL TAKE PLACE ON AUGUST 17, 2025! ??
This year, Boucherie Vasseur is doing us the honor of cooking the grilled meats in the brazier.
Like every year, we look forward to seeing you there! If you’d like to volunteer for the day (half-day, one hour or more), please don’t hesitate to
L’événement Brocante Bréhémont a été mis à jour le 2026-07-25 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme
À voir aussi à Bréhémont (Indre-et-Loire)
- Cinéma en plein air La Brigade Bréhémont 1 août 2026