Brocante Le Grand Bazar Coudray-au-Perche

Brocante Le Grand Bazar Coudray-au-Perche 2026-05-08

Brocante Le Grand Bazar Coudray-au-Perche vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Brocante Le Grand Bazar

Coudray-au-Perche Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08 07:30:00
fin : 2026-05-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-08

La brocante du Grand Bazar de Coudray-au-Perche revient avec son marché de producteurs et ses bonnes affaires !
Inscriptions obligatoires I Le règlement se fait le jour J en mairie
Le Grand Bazar de Coudray-au-Perche est de retour !
Brocante, vide greniers, marché des producteurs, rendez-vous à Coudray-au-Perche lundi 8 mai !
Inscriptions obligatoires I Le règlement se fait le jour J en mairie   .

Coudray-au-Perche 28330 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 29 10 16  mairie.coudray-au-perche@wanadoo.fr

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English :

Coudray-au-Perche’s Grand Bazar flea market returns with its farmers’ market and bargains!
Compulsory registration I Payment must be made on the day of the event at the town hall

L’événement Brocante Le Grand Bazar Coudray-au-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OTs DU PERCHE

À voir aussi à Coudray-au-Perche (Eure-et-Loir)