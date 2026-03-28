Brocante Le Grand Bazar

Coudray-au-Perche Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 07:30:00

fin : 2026-05-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

La brocante du Grand Bazar de Coudray-au-Perche revient avec son marché de producteurs et ses bonnes affaires !

Inscriptions obligatoires I Le règlement se fait le jour J en mairie

Le Grand Bazar de Coudray-au-Perche est de retour !

Brocante, vide greniers, marché des producteurs, rendez-vous à Coudray-au-Perche lundi 8 mai !

Inscriptions obligatoires I Le règlement se fait le jour J en mairie .

Coudray-au-Perche 28330 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 29 10 16 mairie.coudray-au-perche@wanadoo.fr

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English :

Coudray-au-Perche’s Grand Bazar flea market returns with its farmers’ market and bargains!

Compulsory registration I Payment must be made on the day of the event at the town hall

L’événement Brocante Le Grand Bazar Coudray-au-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OTs DU PERCHE