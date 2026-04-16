Le Pêchereau

Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain

Le Pêchereau Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-05-17 08:00:00

fin : 2026-05-17 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-17

L’ Association Culturelle du Pêchereau organise une brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain au château du Courbat, exposition vente poterie.

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Le Pêchereau 36200 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 81 02 21 13 acp36@hotmail.fr

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English :

The Association Culturelle du Pêchereau is organizing a flea market, farmers’ market and bread festival at the Château du Courbat, with an exhibition and pottery workshop.

L’événement Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain Le Pêchereau a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OT Vallée de la Creuse