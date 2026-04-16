Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain Le Pêchereau
Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain Le Pêchereau dimanche 17 mai 2026.
Le Pêchereau
Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain
Le Pêchereau Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-05-17 08:00:00
fin : 2026-05-17 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-17
L’ Association Culturelle du Pêchereau organise une brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain au château du Courbat, exposition vente poterie.
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Le Pêchereau 36200 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 81 02 21 13 acp36@hotmail.fr
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English :
The Association Culturelle du Pêchereau is organizing a flea market, farmers’ market and bread festival at the Château du Courbat, with an exhibition and pottery workshop.
L’événement Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain Le Pêchereau a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OT Vallée de la Creuse
À voir aussi à Le Pêchereau (Indre)
- Sentier des Fonts et Lavoirs Le Pêchereau Indre 1 mai 2026
- Festival de la Voix Le Pêchereau 22 mai 2026
- Dragster Run Cap Sud 2026 Le Pêchereau 4 juillet 2026