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Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain Le Pêchereau

Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain Le Pêchereau

Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain Le Pêchereau dimanche 17 mai 2026.

Ville : 36200 Le Pêchereau

Département : Indre

Début : dimanche 17 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 17 mai 2026

Heure de début : 08:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Le Pêchereau

Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain

Le Pêchereau Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-05-17 08:00:00
fin : 2026-05-17 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-17

L’ Association Culturelle du Pêchereau organise une brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain au château du Courbat, exposition vente poterie.
  .

Le Pêchereau 36200 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 81 02 21 13  acp36@hotmail.fr

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English :

The Association Culturelle du Pêchereau is organizing a flea market, farmers’ market and bread festival at the Château du Courbat, with an exhibition and pottery workshop.

L’événement Brocante, marché fermier et fête du pain Le Pêchereau a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par OT Vallée de la Creuse

À voir aussi à Le Pêchereau (Indre)