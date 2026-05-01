Brocante musicale Trock à Zik Cinquième édition Salle Maringer Essey-lès-Nancy

Essey-lès-Nancy

Brocante musicale Trock à Zik Cinquième édition

Salle Maringer 10 rue Parmentier, Essey-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-05-14 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-14 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-14

Dans le cadre du festival Essey chantant, la ville d’Essey organise sa 5ème brocante musicale, la Trock à Zik dans le parc Maringer.

Au fil des stands, les visiteurs pourront chiner des vinyles, CD, cassettes, DVD, livres, hi-fi, vieux postes, instruments, partitions, objets dérivés… Comme l’an dernier le Conseil municipal d’enfant tiendra un stand solidaire avec vos dons au profit d’une association caritative.

Si vous souhaitez exposer (emplacement gratuit) ou juste vous débarrasser de vos cartons de vinyles, chaines hi-fi, guitares…pour faire un don à notre stand solidaire, renseignements par téléphone.Tout public

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Salle Maringer 10 rue Parmentier, Essey-lès-Nancy 54270 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 26 60 45 43

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English :

As part of the Essey Chantant festival, the town of Essey is organizing its 5th musical flea market, the Trock à Zik, in the Parc Maringer.

Visitors to the stands will be able to bargain for vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, hi-fi, old radios, instruments, sheet music and related items… As last year, the Children’s Municipal Council will be running a stand to raise money for charity.

If you would like to exhibit (free space) or just get rid of your boxes of vinyl records, hi-fi systems, guitars… to make a donation to our solidarity stand, information by telephone.

L’événement Brocante musicale Trock à Zik Cinquième édition Essey-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par DESTINATION NANCY