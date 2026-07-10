Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements Fontet
vendredi 10 juillet 2026 · Fontet
Informations pratiques
Fontet
Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements
Base nautique Fontet Gironde
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 12 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 05:00:00
fin : 2026-07-31 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-10 2026-07-17 2026-07-24 2026-07-31 2026-08-07 2026-08-14 2026-08-21
LES SCÉANCES D’APPROFONDISSEMENTS. Fontet, Base nautique ; Baptême Poney (11/07 au 22/08) 15h-18h30 → (15 min, 5€ par pers.) ; Pilates et stretching postural JP Moreau 18h-19h → (10€, sur réservation auprès d’Elisa 06 32 86 19 88) ; Yoga (17/07) 19h15 → (12€ Réservation 06 04 49 54 50) .
Base nautique Fontet 33190 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 04 49 54 50 cap33@reolaisensudgironde.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements
L’événement Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements Fontet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par OT de l’Entre-deux-Mers
À voir aussi à Fontet (Gironde)
- Cap 33: tournois La vigne Fontet 15 juillet 2026
- Cap 33: Séance d’approfondissement Yoga Fontet 20 juillet 2026