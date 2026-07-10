UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Fontet

Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements Fontet

vendredi 10 juillet 2026 · Fontet

Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements Fontet

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 10 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 10 juillet 2026
Heure de début
05:00:00
Adresse
Base nautique
Ville
33190 Fontet
Département
Gironde
Tarif
5 5 12 Tarif de base plein tarif

Fontet

Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements

Base nautique Fontet Gironde

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 12 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 05:00:00
fin : 2026-07-31 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-10 2026-07-17 2026-07-24 2026-07-31 2026-08-07 2026-08-14 2026-08-21

LES SCÉANCES D’APPROFONDISSEMENTS. Fontet, Base nautique ; Baptême Poney (11/07 au 22/08) 15h-18h30 → (15 min, 5€ par pers.) ; Pilates et stretching postural JP Moreau 18h-19h → (10€, sur réservation auprès d’Elisa 06 32 86 19 88) ; Yoga (17/07) 19h15 → (12€ Réservation 06 04 49 54 50)   .

Base nautique Fontet 33190 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 04 49 54 50  cap33@reolaisensudgironde.fr

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English : Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements

L’événement Cap 33: Séances d’approfondissements Fontet a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par OT de l’Entre-deux-Mers

À voir aussi à Fontet (Gironde)