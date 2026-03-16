CAP NORE RANDOS VTT, PÉDESTRE GRAVEL NORE Villegly

CAP NORE RANDOS VTT, PÉDESTRE GRAVEL NORE

Place de l’Arounel Villegly Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21 06:30:00

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Rendez-vous le week-end du 20 et 21 juin à Villegly pour la 30ème édition de votre Rando VTT préférée, Cap Nore !

Deux jours de sport à travers les vignes de Villegly et la Montagne Noire !

Samedi, place à l’incontournable Deval’Nore. Une longue descente , du sommet du Pic de Nore jusqu’aux vignes de Villegly. Pour celles et ceux qui préfèrent une approche plus savoureuse du VTT, la Balade Gourmande vous invite pour 30 km de découverte tout en douceur, ponctués d’arrêts chez des producteurs locaux pour goûter aux trésors du terroir.

Dimanche, les randonnées VTT prennent le relais, avec des parcours de 25 à 85 km.

Les passionnés de Gravel ne seront pas en reste. Gravel’Nore revient en mode rando avec un itinéraire fait de routes discrètes, de pistes forestières et de chemins joueurs qui donnent envie de laisser parler la technique.

Programme du dimanche 21 juin

VILLAGE

6h30 10h Accueil et retrait des dossards

Parc du Château de Villegly.

RANDOS VTT & VTTAE

De 6h30 à 7h00 Départ du 85km

De 7h à 7h30 Départ du 65km

De 7h30 à 8h00 Départ du 50km

De 8h à 8h30 Départ du 40km

De 8h30 à 9h30 Départ du 25km

RANDO PEDESTRE

7h à 13h Départ libre 7, 9, 11 et 15 km (chien non admis)

8h Départ accompagné 15 km (chien non admis)

GRAVEL’NORE

9h Départ 40km & 90km (Rando uniquement)

.

Place de l’Arounel Villegly 11600 Aude Occitanie +33 4 50 23 19 58 contact@capnore.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join us on the weekend of June 20 and 21 in Villegly for the 30th edition of your favorite mountain bike trail, Cap Nore!

Two days of sport through the vineyards of Villegly and the Montagne Noire!

On Saturday, it’s time for the not-to-be-missed Deval?Nore. A long descent from the summit of the Pic de Nore to the vineyards of Villegly. For those who prefer a more savoury approach to mountain biking, the Balade Gourmande invites you for 30 km of gentle discovery, punctuated by stops at local producers to sample the treasures of the terroir.

On Sunday, the mountain bike trails take over, with routes ranging from 25 to 85 km.

Gravel enthusiasts will not be outdone. Gravel?Nore is back in rando mode, with an itinerary of low-key roads, forest tracks and playful paths that make you want to let your technique do the talking.

Sunday June 21 program

VILLAGE

6.30am 10am: Welcome and bib withdrawal

Parc du Château de Villegly.

VTT & VTTAE TRAILS

6:30am to 7:00am: Start of 85km race

7am to 7:30am: Start of the 65km race

7:30am to 8:00am: Start of the 50km race

8am to 8:30am: Start of the 40km race

8:30am to 9:30am: 25km start

PEDESTRIAN HIKING

7am to 1pm: Free start 7, 9, 11 and 15 km (dogs not allowed)

8 am: Accompanied start 15 km (dog not allowed)

GRAVEL’NORE

9am: Start 40km & 90km (Rando only)

L’événement CAP NORE RANDOS VTT, PÉDESTRE GRAVEL NORE Villegly a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT