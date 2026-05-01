Centenaire du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian Abreschviller
Centenaire du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian Abreschviller samedi 30 mai 2026.
Abreschviller
Centenaire du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian
86 rue du Général Jordy Salle des Fêtes Abreschviller Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
La mairie d’Abreschviller et le Comité Erckmann-Chatrian vous invite à la célébration du centenaire du prix Erckmann-Chatrian.
Au programme
– 10h00 96e cérémonie de remise du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian.
– 14h00 Salon du livre avec les anciens lauréats du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian.
– 14h30 Table-ronde Ecrire la guerre, entre histoire et fiction .
– 16h00 Concert-lecture de Pierre Hanot.Tout public
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86 rue du Général Jordy Salle des Fêtes Abreschviller 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 65 08 32 86
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English :
The Mairie d’Abreschviller and the Comité Erckmann-Chatrian invite you to celebrate the centenary of the Prix Erckmann-Chatrian.
Program:
– 10:00 am: 96th Erckmann-Chatrian award ceremony.
– 2:00 pm: Book fair with former Prix Erckmann-Chatrian winners.
– 2:30pm: Round-table discussion on Writing war, between history and fiction .
– 4:00 pm: Concert-reading by Pierre Hanot.
L’événement Centenaire du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian Abreschviller a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG
À voir aussi à Abreschviller (Moselle)
- Causerie Hommage à Alexandre Chatrian Abreschviller 22 mai 2026
- Concert du Choeur des 3 Abbayes Abreschviller 31 mai 2026
- Marche gourmande Abreschviller 14 juin 2026
- Marché aux myrtilles, marché de producteurs et vide-grenier Abreschviller 5 juillet 2026
- Les marches du Donon rue de l’Ecole maternelle Abreschviller 26 juillet 2026