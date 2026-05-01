Abreschviller

Centenaire du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian

86 rue du Général Jordy Salle des Fêtes Abreschviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-30 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

La mairie d’Abreschviller et le Comité Erckmann-Chatrian vous invite à la célébration du centenaire du prix Erckmann-Chatrian.

Au programme

– 10h00 96e cérémonie de remise du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian.

– 14h00 Salon du livre avec les anciens lauréats du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian.

– 14h30 Table-ronde Ecrire la guerre, entre histoire et fiction .

– 16h00 Concert-lecture de Pierre Hanot.Tout public

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86 rue du Général Jordy Salle des Fêtes Abreschviller 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 65 08 32 86

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English :

The Mairie d’Abreschviller and the Comité Erckmann-Chatrian invite you to celebrate the centenary of the Prix Erckmann-Chatrian.

Program:

– 10:00 am: 96th Erckmann-Chatrian award ceremony.

– 2:00 pm: Book fair with former Prix Erckmann-Chatrian winners.

– 2:30pm: Round-table discussion on Writing war, between history and fiction .

– 4:00 pm: Concert-reading by Pierre Hanot.

L’événement Centenaire du Prix Erckmann-Chatrian Abreschviller a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG