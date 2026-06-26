Chants Corses Cum e voci Église de Sainte-Maxime Sainte-Maxime

Sainte-Maxime

Chants Corses Cum e voci

Église de Sainte-Maxime 3 place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-09 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-09

Cum’è Voci est né d’un souvenir, d’une terre, et d’un cœur profondément attaché à ses racines.

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Église de Sainte-Maxime 3 place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

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English : Corsican Songs: Like Voices

Cum’è Voci was born of a memory, a land, and a heart deeply attached to its roots.

This artistic project was conceived and created by Stéphane Albertini—a professional singer and musician—with the support of his wife. Together, they sought to keep alive and pass on the Corsican songs that shaped his childhood: the voices of the elders, shared traditions, and those evenings where memories were handed down simply, through song.

To bring this project to life, he surrounded himself with two other professional artists who were also deeply moved by the beauty and soul of Corsica. Three voices united, driven by the same sincerity.

A memory… An emotion… A piece of the Corsican soul…

L’événement Chants Corses Cum e voci Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime