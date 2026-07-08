CINÉ-CONTÉ SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste

Informations pratiques

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste

CINÉ-CONTÉ

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE CENTRE CULTUREL DE LA MAISON DU SAVOIR Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-05

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

Les petits contes de la nuit

Une histoire, un câlin, un bon lit, il en faut peu pour bien dormir ! Six contes-doudous pour aborder avec les tout-petits l’univers du sommeil et de la nuit.

LE PROGRAMME

LA PROMENADE DE MONSIEUR PAPIER DE BEN TESSEUR ET STEVEN DE BEUL BELGIQUE, 2017, 8 MIN 34

Le soleil s’est levé et une belle journée s’annonce. Du matin au soir, Monsieur Papier vit des aventures ordinaires et pourtant palpitantes.

Quand vient la nuit, il peut dormir sur ses deux oreilles demain sera tout aussi formidable !

PETITE ÉTINCELLE DE NICOLAS BIANCO-LEVRIN ET JULIE REMBAUVILLE FRANCE, 2019, 3 MIN 06

De jour comme de nuit, une souris passe son temps cachée dans un grenier, à dévorer des livres à la lumière d’une bougie. Lorsque la flamme s’éteint, le petit rat de bibliothèque s’aventure hors de sa cachette et part à la recherche d’une petite étincelle.

LA TORTUE QUI VOULAIT DORMIR DE PASCUAL PÉREZ PORCAR -ESPAGNE, 2008, 11 MIN 45

L’hibernation est venue pour Madame Tortue !

Ce soir, elle s’installe bien au chaud dans son lit pour y passer tout l’hiver ! C’est sans compter ses amis, qui lui ont préparé bien des surprises…

LE POISSON-VEILLEUSE DE JULIA OCKER ALLEMAGNE, 2018, 3 MINUTES 59

C’est l’heure d’aller au lit ! Un doudou, un câlin et on éteint la lumière.

Voilà le petit poisson endormi. Endormi ? Pas tout à fait… Il fait trop noir au fond de l’océan pour dormir à poings fermés !

LE RATON LAVEUR ET LA LAMPE DE POCHE DE HANNA KIM ÉTATS-UNIS, 2018, 3 MINUTES 49

Une nuit, au coeur de la forêt, un raton laveur rencontre une drôle de créature.

Un peu magique, un peu effrayante, mais de si bonne compagnie… Quelle belle nuit il va passer avec son amie la lampe torche !

CONTE D’UNE GRAINE DE YAWEN ZHENG ÉTATS-UNIS, 2017, 8 MINUTES 38

Où doit-on planter une graine quand elle est très précieuse ? La légende raconte qu’il faut lui trouver un endroit spécial ! Au coeur d’un paysage de lumière ? Ou dans le ventre sombre d’un monstre ?

L’endroit idéal n’est peut-être pas si loin qu’on ne le pense…

GRATUIT

Dès 3 ans

Durée 40 min

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SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE CENTRE CULTUREL DE LA MAISON DU SAVOIR Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

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English :

Little Bedtime Stories

A story, a cuddle, a cozy bed—it doesn’t take much to sleep well! Six comforting stories to introduce little ones to the world of sleep and nighttime.

THE PROGRAM

MR. PAPER’S WALK ? BY BEN TESSEUR AND STEVEN DE BEUL ? BELGIUM, 2017, 8 MIN 34

The sun has risen, and a beautiful day lies ahead. From morning to night, Mr. Paper experiences ordinary yet thrilling adventures.

When night falls, he can sleep soundly: tomorrow will be just as wonderful!

A LITTLE SPARK ? BY NICOLAS BIANCO-LEVRIN AND JULIE REMBAUVILLE ? FRANCE, 2019, 3 MIN 06

Day and night, a mouse spends its time hidden in an attic, devouring books by candlelight. When the flame goes out, the little bookworm ventures out of its hiding place and sets off in search of a tiny spark.

THE TURTLE WHO WANTED TO SLEEP? BY PASCUAL PÉREZ PORCAR—SPAIN, 2008, 11 MIN 45

It’s time for Mrs. Turtle to hibernate!

Tonight, she settles down nice and warm in her bed to spend the whole winter there! But she didn’t count on her friends, who have plenty of surprises in store for her…

THE NIGHTLIGHT FISH? BY JULIA OCKER ? GERMANY, 2018, 3 MINUTES 59

It’s time for bed! A stuffed animal, a hug, and then we turn off the light.

Here’s the little fish, fast asleep. Asleep? Not quite… It’s too dark at the bottom of the ocean to sleep with your eyes closed!

THE RACCOON AND THE FLASHLIGHT ? BY HANNA KIM ? UNITED STATES, 2018, 3 MINUTES 49

One night, deep in the forest, a raccoon meets a strange creature.

A little magical, a little scary, but such good company… What a wonderful night he’ll have with his friend, the flashlight!

THE TALE OF A SEED? BY YAWEN ZHENG? UNITED STATES, 2017, 8 MINUTES 38

Where should you plant a seed when it’s very precious? Legend has it that you have to find a special place for it! In the heart of a landscape of light? Or in the dark belly of a monster?

Perhaps the ideal spot isn’t as far away as we think?

FREE

Ages 3 and up

Runtime: 40 min

L’événement CINÉ-CONTÉ Saint-Laurent-de-Neste a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65