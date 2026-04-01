Ciné goûter VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre

Vic-en-Bigorre

Ciné goûter

VIC-EN-BIGORRE Ciné de l’atelier Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23 14:30:00

fin : 2026-04-23

Date(s) :

2026-04-23

Pendant les vacances scolaires, le cinéma de l’atelier propose un ciné goûter pour les famille !

Film diffusé WALTER LAPIN

A partir de 6 ans, durée 1h 25min, animation.

Walter est le chanceux papa d’une joyeuse bande de petits lapins. Un jour, après un gros choc, il perd la mémoire… et se met à croire qu’il est un véritable super-héros !

Ça tombe bien sa voisine, une hérissonne intrépide, cherche justement un partenaire

pour explorer le monde.

Goûter offert après la séance, c’est aussi l’occasion de faire de belle rencontre !

.

VIC-EN-BIGORRE Ciné de l’atelier Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 43 05 25 culture@adour-madiran.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

During the school vacations, the cinéma de l’atelier is offering a ciné goûter for the whole family!

Film showing: WALTER RABBIT

From 6 years, duration 1h 25min, animation.

Walter is the lucky father of a merry band of little rabbits. One day, after a big shock, he loses his memory? and starts believing he’s a real superhero!

Just the thing: his neighbor, an intrepid hedgehog, is looking for a partner to explore the world

to explore the world.

A post-screening snack is also on offer, and it’s a great opportunity to meet new people!

L’événement Ciné goûter Vic-en-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65