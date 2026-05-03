Gignac

CINEMA AU SONAMBULE

2 Avenue du Mas Salat Gignac Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-16

fin : 2026-06-16

Date(s) :

2026-06-16

Une fois par mois au Sonambule, retrouvez le cinéma itinérant proposé par le Cinéma Alain Resnais.

Cinéma au Sonambule

Films en cours de programmation. (2 séances) .

2 Avenue du Mas Salat Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 03 95

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : CINEMA AU SONAMBULE

Once a month at the Sonambule, discover the travelling cinema proposed by the Cinéma Alain Resnais.

No reservation necessary.

Remember to come 15 minutes before the screening.

For more information 04 67 96 03 95

L’événement CINEMA AU SONAMBULE Gignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-03 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT