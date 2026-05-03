CINEMA AU SONAMBULE Gignac
CINEMA AU SONAMBULE Gignac mardi 16 juin 2026.
Gignac
CINEMA AU SONAMBULE
2 Avenue du Mas Salat Gignac Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-16
fin : 2026-06-16
Date(s) :
2026-06-16
Une fois par mois au Sonambule, retrouvez le cinéma itinérant proposé par le Cinéma Alain Resnais.
Cinéma au Sonambule
Films en cours de programmation. (2 séances) .
2 Avenue du Mas Salat Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 03 95
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : CINEMA AU SONAMBULE
Once a month at the Sonambule, discover the travelling cinema proposed by the Cinéma Alain Resnais.
No reservation necessary.
Remember to come 15 minutes before the screening.
For more information 04 67 96 03 95
L’événement CINEMA AU SONAMBULE Gignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-03 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
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- CONCERT LE SAXOPHONE DANS TOUS CES ECLATS Gignac 10 mai 2026
- FÊTE DE L’ÂNE Gignac 13 mai 2026
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