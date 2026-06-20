Prades

CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Cinéma en plein air du film Et au milieu coule une rivière , de Robert Redford. Etats-Unis, 1992, 2h03. Avec Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt, Tom Skerritt, Brenda Blethyn. Le chef d’oeuvre de Robert Redford comme réalisateur, avec des acteurs au sommet de leur art et les paysages somptueux de l’Ouest américain. Un classique du cinéma à (re)découvrir sur grand écran… et en plein air!

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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 20 47 infos@cine-rencontres.org

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English :

Open-air screening of the film A River Runs Through It, directed by Robert Redford. United States, 1992, 2h03. Starring Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt, Tom Skerritt, and Brenda Blethyn. Robert Redford’s masterpiece as a director, featuring actors at the peak of their craft and the sumptuous landscapes of the American West. A cinematic classic to (re)discover on the big screen… and under the stars!

L’événement CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO