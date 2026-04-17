CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON Mailholas
CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON Mailholas vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Mailholas
CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON
PRIEURÉ ST PIERRE DE BIRAC DE MAILHOLAS Mailholas Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 21:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Entre les murs chargés d’histoire de la chapelle de Mailholas, laissez la musique résonner et venez découvrir une programmation de concerts pleine d’émotions.
Proposé par Les Clés du Prieuré. 12 .
PRIEURÉ ST PIERRE DE BIRAC DE MAILHOLAS Mailholas 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie les.cles.du.prieure@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let the music resonate within the historic walls of the Mailholas chapel, and discover a concert program full of emotion.
L’événement CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON Mailholas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Mailholas (Haute-Garonne)
- CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ ROMANCERO SEFARDICO Mailholas 28 juin 2026
- CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES ACCORDÉS SWING Mailholas 29 juillet 2026
- CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ MIRAGES Mailholas 26 septembre 2026