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CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON Mailholas

CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON Mailholas

CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON Mailholas vendredi 29 mai 2026.

Adresse : PRIEURÉ ST PIERRE DE BIRAC DE MAILHOLAS

Ville : 31310 Mailholas

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif : 12 12 12 Tarif de base plein tarif

Mailholas

CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON

PRIEURÉ ST PIERRE DE BIRAC DE MAILHOLAS Mailholas Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 21:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :
2026-05-29

Entre les murs chargés d’histoire de la chapelle de Mailholas, laissez la musique résonner et venez découvrir une programmation de concerts pleine d’émotions.
Proposé par Les Clés du Prieuré. 12  .

PRIEURÉ ST PIERRE DE BIRAC DE MAILHOLAS Mailholas 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   les.cles.du.prieure@gmail.com

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English :

Let the music resonate within the historic walls of the Mailholas chapel, and discover a concert program full of emotion.

L’événement CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ LES DOIGTS NYLON Mailholas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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