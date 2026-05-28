COMPÉTITION DE GOLF SCRAMBLE À 2 GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon
COMPÉTITION DE GOLF SCRAMBLE À 2 GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon samedi 30 mai 2026.
Montauban-de-Luchon
COMPÉTITION DE GOLF SCRAMBLE À 2
GOLF DE LUCHON Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30
fin : 2026-07-26
Date(s) :
2026-05-30 2026-06-21 2026-06-28 2026-07-05 2026-07-12 2026-07-26 2026-08-22 2026-09-06 2026-10-04 2026-10-11 2026-11-15 2026-11-22
Les inscriptions sont ouvertes une semaine avant et jusqu’à la veille.
Réservation au golf. .
GOLF DE LUCHON Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 03 27 contact@luchon.golf
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Registration is open from one week before the event until the day before.
L’événement COMPÉTITION DE GOLF SCRAMBLE À 2 Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Montauban-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
- CONCERT DE HARPE EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Montauban-de-Luchon 28 mai 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN MATCH PLAY GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 31 mai 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN MATCH PLAY NET GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 2 juin 2026
- SOIRÉE RÉGINE TONIC AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 13 juin 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN STABLEFORD GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 14 juin 2026