Concert à l’église SERE-RUSTAING Sère-Rustaing

Sère-Rustaing

Concert à l’église

SERE-RUSTAING Eglise Sère-Rustaing Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 21:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Concert à l’Eglise de Sère-Rustaing avec le groupe Voxitanie.

Entrée 12€ (-12 ans gratuit) le soir même ou à l’Office de Tourisme.

.

SERE-RUSTAING Eglise Sère-Rustaing 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 15 30 58 69

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert at the Eglise de Sère-Rustaing with the group Voxitanie.

Admission 12? (under 12s free) on the night or at the Tourist Office.

L’événement Concert à l’église Sère-Rustaing a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65