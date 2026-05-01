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Concert à l’église SERE-RUSTAING Sère-Rustaing

Concert à l’église SERE-RUSTAING Sère-Rustaing samedi 30 mai 2026.

Lieu : SERE-RUSTAING

Adresse : Eglise

Ville : 65220 Sère-Rustaing

Département : Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

Sère-Rustaing

Concert à l’église

SERE-RUSTAING Eglise Sère-Rustaing Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 21:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Concert à l’Eglise de Sère-Rustaing avec le groupe Voxitanie.
Entrée 12€ (-12 ans gratuit) le soir même ou à l’Office de Tourisme.
  .

SERE-RUSTAING Eglise Sère-Rustaing 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 15 30 58 69 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert at the Eglise de Sère-Rustaing with the group Voxitanie.
Admission 12? (under 12s free) on the night or at the Tourist Office.

L’événement Concert à l’église Sère-Rustaing a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65

À voir aussi à Sère-Rustaing (Hautes-Pyrénées)