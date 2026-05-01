Concert à l’église SERE-RUSTAING Sère-Rustaing
Concert à l’église SERE-RUSTAING Sère-Rustaing samedi 30 mai 2026.
Sère-Rustaing
Concert à l’église
SERE-RUSTAING Eglise Sère-Rustaing Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 21:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Concert à l’Eglise de Sère-Rustaing avec le groupe Voxitanie.
Entrée 12€ (-12 ans gratuit) le soir même ou à l’Office de Tourisme.
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SERE-RUSTAING Eglise Sère-Rustaing 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 15 30 58 69
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert at the Eglise de Sère-Rustaing with the group Voxitanie.
Admission 12? (under 12s free) on the night or at the Tourist Office.
L’événement Concert à l’église Sère-Rustaing a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65
À voir aussi à Sère-Rustaing (Hautes-Pyrénées)
- Octobre rose Sère-Rustaing 17 octobre 2026