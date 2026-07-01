Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

CONCERT AMIR

Avenue du Paquebot des Sables Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-28 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-28

Date(s) :

2026-07-28

Un concert qui fera date, pour découvrir l’univers de son nouvel album C amir , empreint de force et d’émotions, ainsi que ses titres phares. Une expérience musicale lumineuse !

Première partie du concert avec Natis.

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Avenue du Paquebot des Sables Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

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English :

A concert that will go down in history, offering a glimpse into the world of her new album C amir —a work filled with power and emotion—as well as her greatest hits. A dazzling musical experience!

Natis will open the concert.

L’événement CONCERT AMIR Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OT DE PORT BARCARES