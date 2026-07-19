UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Avène

CONCERT ANACHRONIC TRIBU Avène

dimanche 26 juillet 2026 · Avène

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Ville
34260 Avène
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Avène

CONCERT ANACHRONIC TRIBU

Avène Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-26
fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :
2026-07-26

Dimanche 26 Juillet 2026
RDV à 18h à la salle polyvalente du village d’Avène pour un concert d’exception Anachronic Tribu chante les enfants terribles
Concert suivi du verre de l’amitié
Répétaition général ouverte
Participation au chapeau. Renseignements au 06 78 01 08 51
Dimanche 26 Juillet 2026
RDV à 18h à la salle polyvalente du village d’Avène pour un concert d’exception Anachronic Tribu chante les enfants terribles
Concert suivi du verre de l’amitié
Répétaition général ouverte
Participation au chapeau. Renseignements au 06 78 01 08 51   .

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 78 01 08 51 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Sunday, July 26, 2026
Meet at 6:00 p.m. at the multipurpose hall in the village of Avène for an exceptional concert: Anachronic Tribu performs Les Enfants Terribles
The concert will be followed by a toast to friendship
Open dress rehearsal
Donations welcome. For more information, call 06 78 01 08 51

L’événement CONCERT ANACHRONIC TRIBU Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Avène (Hérault)