Informations pratiques

Avène

CONCERT ANACHRONIC TRIBU

Avène Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-26

fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Dimanche 26 Juillet 2026

RDV à 18h à la salle polyvalente du village d’Avène pour un concert d’exception Anachronic Tribu chante les enfants terribles

Concert suivi du verre de l’amitié

Répétaition général ouverte

Participation au chapeau. Renseignements au 06 78 01 08 51

Dimanche 26 Juillet 2026

RDV à 18h à la salle polyvalente du village d’Avène pour un concert d’exception Anachronic Tribu chante les enfants terribles

Concert suivi du verre de l’amitié

Répétaition général ouverte

Participation au chapeau. Renseignements au 06 78 01 08 51 .

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 78 01 08 51

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Meet at 6:00 p.m. at the multipurpose hall in the village of Avène for an exceptional concert: Anachronic Tribu performs Les Enfants Terribles

The concert will be followed by a toast to friendship

Open dress rehearsal

Donations welcome. For more information, call 06 78 01 08 51

L’événement CONCERT ANACHRONIC TRIBU Avène a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB