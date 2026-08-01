UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Belfort-du-Quercy

Concert au Mel’ting potes Ched’o’ Brod Belfort-du-Quercy

vendredi 28 août 2026 · Belfort-du-Quercy

Concert au Mel’ting potes Ched’o’ Brod Belfort-du-Quercy

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 28 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 28 août 2026
Adresse
301 rue du bourg
Ville
46230 Belfort-du-Quercy
Département
Lot
Tarif

Belfort-du-Quercy

Concert au Mel’ting potes Ched’o’ Brod

301 rue du bourg Belfort-du-Quercy Lot

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28
fin : 2026-08-28

Date(s) :
2026-08-28

Le Mel'ting potes accueille le musicien Ched'o'Brod !

Le Mel'ting potes accueille le musicien Ched'o'Brod !

  .

301 rue du bourg Belfort-du-Quercy 46230 Lot Occitanie +33 6 01 01 33 98  meltingpotes46@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Mel’ting potes welcomes musician Ched’o’Brod!

L’événement Concert au Mel’ting potes Ched’o’ Brod Belfort-du-Quercy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot

À voir aussi à Belfort-du-Quercy (Lot)