AGENDA · Belfort-du-Quercy
Concert au Mel’ting potes Ched’o’ Brod Belfort-du-Quercy
vendredi 28 août 2026 · Belfort-du-Quercy
Informations pratiques
Belfort-du-Quercy
Concert au Mel’ting potes Ched’o’ Brod
301 rue du bourg Belfort-du-Quercy Lot
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28
fin : 2026-08-28
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
Le Mel'ting potes accueille le musicien Ched'o'Brod !
Le Mel'ting potes accueille le musicien Ched'o'Brod !
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301 rue du bourg Belfort-du-Quercy 46230 Lot Occitanie +33 6 01 01 33 98 meltingpotes46@gmail.com
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English :
Le Mel’ting potes welcomes musician Ched’o’Brod!
L’événement Concert au Mel’ting potes Ched’o’ Brod Belfort-du-Quercy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot