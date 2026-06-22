Fête votive de Saint-Geniès Belfort-du-Quercy
Fête votive de Saint-Geniès Belfort-du-Quercy samedi 29 août 2026.
Belfort-du-Quercy
Fête votive de Saint-Geniès
Saint-Geniès Belfort-du-Quercy Lot
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Général
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29
fin : 2026-08-30
Date(s) :
2026-08-29
Comme chaque année, Saint-Geniès organise sa fête votive !
Comme chaque année, Saint-Geniès organise sa fête votive !
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Saint-Geniès Belfort-du-Quercy 46230 Lot Occitanie +33 6 78 77 14 27
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Just like every year, Saint-Geni%E8s is hosting its village festival!
L’événement Fête votive de Saint-Geniès Belfort-du-Quercy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot
À voir aussi à Belfort-du-Quercy (Lot)
- Balade et Buffet campagnard Belfort-du-Quercy 4 juillet 2026
- Fête votive à Belfort du Quercy Belfort-du-Quercy 14 août 2026
- Feu d’artifice à Belfort-du-Quercy Belfort-du-Quercy 16 août 2026