Belfort-du-Quercy

Fête votive de Saint-Geniès

Saint-Geniès Belfort-du-Quercy Lot

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-29

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

Comme chaque année, Saint-Geniès organise sa fête votive !

Comme chaque année, Saint-Geniès organise sa fête votive !

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Saint-Geniès Belfort-du-Quercy 46230 Lot Occitanie +33 6 78 77 14 27

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Just like every year, Saint-Geni%E8s is hosting its village festival!

L’événement Fête votive de Saint-Geniès Belfort-du-Quercy a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot