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CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS Le Château Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS Le Château Bezins-Garraux vendredi 12 juin 2026.

Lieu : Le Château

Adresse : LA TAVERNE

Ville : 31440 Bezins-Garraux

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-12 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-12

Section musique festive de la Fanfare Luchonnaise, la banda Ilix’Sons vous propose une soirée vitaminée aux accents de sud-ouest, ambiance ferias et bodegas !
Possibilité de restauration sur place.   .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   lataverne31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The festive music section of the Fanfare Luchonnaise, the banda Ilix’Sons offers you a vitamin-packed evening with a south-western flavour, in a ferias and bodegas atmosphere!

L’événement CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bezins-Garraux (Haute-Garonne)