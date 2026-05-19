CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS Le Château Bezins-Garraux
CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS Le Château Bezins-Garraux vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Bezins-Garraux
CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS
Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-12 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-12
Section musique festive de la Fanfare Luchonnaise, la banda Ilix’Sons vous propose une soirée vitaminée aux accents de sud-ouest, ambiance ferias et bodegas !
Possibilité de restauration sur place. .
Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lataverne31@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The festive music section of the Fanfare Luchonnaise, the banda Ilix’Sons offers you a vitamin-packed evening with a south-western flavour, in a ferias and bodegas atmosphere!
L’événement CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE