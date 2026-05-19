CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS Le Château Bezins-Garraux

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-12 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-12 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

Section musique festive de la Fanfare Luchonnaise, la banda Ilix’Sons vous propose une soirée vitaminée aux accents de sud-ouest, ambiance ferias et bodegas !

Possibilité de restauration sur place. .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lataverne31@gmail.com

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English :

The festive music section of the Fanfare Luchonnaise, the banda Ilix’Sons offers you a vitamin-packed evening with a south-western flavour, in a ferias and bodegas atmosphere!

L’événement CONCERT AVEC LA BANDA ILIX’SONS Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE