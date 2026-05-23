UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT DE MORIA, QUIN SARABAT Le Château Bezins-Garraux

samedi 1 août 2026 · Le Château · Bezins-Garraux

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 1 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 2 août 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Le Château
Adresse
LA TAVERNE
Ville
31440 Bezins-Garraux
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT DE MORIA, QUIN SARABAT

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-01

Soirée conviviale et festive au coeur des Pyrénées!
Possibilité de restauration sur place.   .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   lataverne31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A fun and festive evening in the heart of the Pyrenees!

L’événement CONCERT DE MORIA, QUIN SARABAT Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bezins-Garraux (Haute-Garonne)