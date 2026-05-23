CONCERT DE MORIA, QUIN SARABAT Le Château Bezins-Garraux

Informations pratiques

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT DE MORIA, QUIN SARABAT

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Soirée conviviale et festive au coeur des Pyrénées!

Possibilité de restauration sur place. .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lataverne31@gmail.com

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English :

A fun and festive evening in the heart of the Pyrenees!

L’événement CONCERT DE MORIA, QUIN SARABAT Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE