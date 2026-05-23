UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT ACCORDÉONISTE Le Château Bezins-Garraux

vendredi 14 août 2026 · Le Château · Bezins-Garraux

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
samedi 15 août 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Le Château
Adresse
LA TAVERNE
Ville
31440 Bezins-Garraux
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT ACCORDÉONISTE

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Musique des Pyrénées.
Possibilité de restauration sur place.   .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   colomers25@hotmail.com

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English :

Music of the Pyr%E9n%E9es.

L’événement CONCERT ACCORDÉONISTE Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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