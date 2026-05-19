CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-25 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-25 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-25

Laissez envouter par la musique cubaine et la guitare…

Possibilité de restauration sur place. .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lataverne31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let yourself be captivated by Cuban music and guitar…

L’événement CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE