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CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux jeudi 25 juin 2026.

Lieu : Le Château

Adresse : LA TAVERNE

Ville : 31440 Bezins-Garraux

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 26 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-25 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-25

Laissez envouter par la musique cubaine et la guitare…
Possibilité de restauration sur place.   .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   lataverne31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let yourself be captivated by Cuban music and guitar…

L’événement CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bezins-Garraux (Haute-Garonne)