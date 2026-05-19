CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux
CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux jeudi 25 juin 2026.
Bezins-Garraux
CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA
Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-25 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-25
Laissez envouter par la musique cubaine et la guitare…
Possibilité de restauration sur place. .
Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lataverne31@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let yourself be captivated by Cuban music and guitar…
L’événement CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE