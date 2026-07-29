UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Montigny-en-Morvan

Concert avec Vincent Cournède restaurant Le Goupil Montigny-en-Morvan

vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · restaurant Le Goupil · Montigny-en-Morvan

Concert avec Vincent Cournède restaurant Le Goupil Montigny-en-Morvan

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 1 août 2026
Heure de début
19:30:00
Lieu
restaurant Le Goupil
Adresse
Le bourg
Ville
58120 Montigny-en-Morvan
Département
Nièvre
Tarif

Montigny-en-Morvan

Concert avec Vincent Cournède

restaurant Le Goupil Le bourg Montigny-en-Morvan Nièvre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-31 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-31

Concert à l’auberge du Goupil à partir de 19h30 avec ISA & MAX, 100% en français / années 80 à nos jours. Restauration et planche.   .

restaurant Le Goupil Le bourg Montigny-en-Morvan 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 84 71 87 

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English : Concert avec Vincent Cournède

L’événement Concert avec Vincent Cournède Montigny-en-Morvan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs

À voir aussi à Montigny-en-Morvan (Nièvre)