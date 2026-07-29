Concert avec Vincent Cournède restaurant Le Goupil Montigny-en-Morvan
vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · restaurant Le Goupil · Montigny-en-Morvan
Informations pratiques
Montigny-en-Morvan
Concert avec Vincent Cournède
restaurant Le Goupil Le bourg Montigny-en-Morvan Nièvre
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-31 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Concert à l’auberge du Goupil à partir de 19h30 avec ISA & MAX, 100% en français / années 80 à nos jours. Restauration et planche. .
restaurant Le Goupil Le bourg Montigny-en-Morvan 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 84 71 87
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English : Concert avec Vincent Cournède
L’événement Concert avec Vincent Cournède Montigny-en-Morvan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs