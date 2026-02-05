Concert Calum Stewart Trio avec Yann Le Bozez & Sophie Stephenson et Solas Celti’Cimes Place Opinel Albiez-Montrond

Concert Calum Stewart Trio avec Yann Le Bozez & Sophie Stephenson et Solas Celti’Cimes

Place Opinel Chef-lieu Albiez-Montrond Savoie

Début : 2026-07-28 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-28

2026-07-28

Pour leur 17ème édition, les Celti’cimes vous offrent un grand concert ! En 1ère partie l’écossais Calum Stewart à la cornemuse seraaccompagné du breton Yann Le Bozec au bouzouki et de Sophie Stephenson à la danse qui laisseront place au groupe Solas !

Place Opinel Chef-lieu Albiez-Montrond 73300 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 59 30 48

English : Calum Stewart Trio concert with Yann Le Bozez & Sophie Stephenson and Solas Celti’Cimes

For their 17th edition, the Celti’cimes offer you a great concert! In the 1st half, Scottish piper Calum Stewart will be joined by Breton bouzouki player Yann Le Bozec and dancer Sophie Stephenson, who will be joined by the group Solas!

