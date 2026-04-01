CONCERT COMPAGNIE CHEVAL 2 TROIS La Bastide-Puylaurent
CONCERT COMPAGNIE CHEVAL 2 TROIS La Bastide-Puylaurent jeudi 23 avril 2026.
La Bastide-Puylaurent
CONCERT COMPAGNIE CHEVAL 2 TROIS
Salle polyvalente La Bastide-Puylaurent Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-23 18:30:00
fin : 2026-04-23
Date(s) :
2026-04-23
Concert de la compagnie Cheval 2 Trois
Rendez-vous à 18h30 à la salle polyvalent de La Bastide Puylaurent
Gratuit Ouvert à tous habitants, randonneurs
Informations 06 20 92 43 18 ou benoit.marc@ds-groupe.fr
Concert de la compagnie Cheval 2 Trois
Rendez-vous à 18h30 à la salle polyvalent de La Bastide Puylaurent
Gratuit
Ouvert à tous habitants, randonneurs
Informations 06 20 92 43 18 ou benoit.marc@ds-groupe.fr .
Salle polyvalente La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 20 92 43 18 benoit.marc@ds-groupe.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert by the Cheval 2 Trois company
Rendezvous at 6:30pm at the Salle polyvalent in La Bastide Puylaurent
Free Open to all: locals, hikers
Information 06 20 92 43 18 or benoit.marc@ds-groupe.fr
L’événement CONCERT COMPAGNIE CHEVAL 2 TROIS La Bastide-Puylaurent a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
À voir aussi à La Bastide-Puylaurent (Lozère)
- BOURSE AUX VÊTEMENTS ET AUX LIVRES La Bastide-Puylaurent 2 août 2026
- VIDE GRENIER La Bastide-Puylaurent 15 août 2026