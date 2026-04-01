La Bastide-Puylaurent

CONCERT COMPAGNIE CHEVAL 2 TROIS

Salle polyvalente La Bastide-Puylaurent Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23 18:30:00

fin : 2026-04-23

Date(s) :

2026-04-23

Concert de la compagnie Cheval 2 Trois

Rendez-vous à 18h30 à la salle polyvalent de La Bastide Puylaurent

Gratuit Ouvert à tous habitants, randonneurs

Informations 06 20 92 43 18 ou benoit.marc@ds-groupe.fr

Concert de la compagnie Cheval 2 Trois

Rendez-vous à 18h30 à la salle polyvalent de La Bastide Puylaurent

Gratuit

Ouvert à tous habitants, randonneurs

Informations 06 20 92 43 18 ou benoit.marc@ds-groupe.fr .

Salle polyvalente La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 20 92 43 18 benoit.marc@ds-groupe.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert by the Cheval 2 Trois company

Rendezvous at 6:30pm at the Salle polyvalent in La Bastide Puylaurent

Free Open to all: locals, hikers

Information 06 20 92 43 18 or benoit.marc@ds-groupe.fr

L’événement CONCERT COMPAGNIE CHEVAL 2 TROIS La Bastide-Puylaurent a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par 48-OT Mont Lozere