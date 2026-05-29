CONCERT DE BACH A RAVEL VALCABRERE Valcabrère
CONCERT DE BACH A RAVEL VALCABRERE Valcabrère samedi 4 juillet 2026.
Valcabrère
CONCERT DE BACH A RAVEL
VALCABRERE Basilique de Valcabrére Valcabrère Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-04
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Une Commingeoise à l’honneur pour un concert exceptionnel de musique classique !
Carole Boulanger, soprano commingeoise installée aujourd’hui en région lyonnaise, vous propose un magnifique voyage musical allant de Monteverdi à Debussy, dans un programme raffiné et plein d’émotions
Elle sera accompagnée à la harpe par Nathalie Hoffmann. Ce concert sera également partagé avec un quatuor composé de
Deux chanteuses
Une flûte Une harpe… autour d’un superbe répertoire romantique.
Tarifs 10€ 5€
Renseignements 06.01.73.27.60
.
VALCABRERE Basilique de Valcabrére Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 01 73 27 60
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English :
A Commingeoise in the spotlight for an exceptional classical music concert!
Carole Boulanger, a soprano from the Comminge who now lives in the Lyon region, offers a magnificent musical journey from Monteverdi to Debussy, in a refined program full of emotion
She will be accompanied on harp by Nathalie Hoffmann. This concert will also feature a quartet made up of
Two female singers
One flute One harp? around a superb Romantic repertoire.
? Prices: 10? 5?
? Information 06.01.73.27.60
L’événement CONCERT DE BACH A RAVEL Valcabrère a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
À voir aussi à Valcabrère (Haute-Garonne)
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE LE VAL CAFÉ Valcabrère 21 juin 2026