CONCERT DE BACH A RAVEL VALCABRERE Valcabrère

Valcabrère

CONCERT DE BACH A RAVEL

VALCABRERE Basilique de Valcabrére Valcabrère Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-04

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Une Commingeoise à l’honneur pour un concert exceptionnel de musique classique !

Carole Boulanger, soprano commingeoise installée aujourd’hui en région lyonnaise, vous propose un magnifique voyage musical allant de Monteverdi à Debussy, dans un programme raffiné et plein d’émotions

Elle sera accompagnée à la harpe par Nathalie Hoffmann. Ce concert sera également partagé avec un quatuor composé de

Deux chanteuses

Une flûte Une harpe… autour d’un superbe répertoire romantique.

Tarifs 10€ 5€

Renseignements 06.01.73.27.60

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VALCABRERE Basilique de Valcabrére Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 01 73 27 60

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English :

A Commingeoise in the spotlight for an exceptional classical music concert!

Carole Boulanger, a soprano from the Comminge who now lives in the Lyon region, offers a magnificent musical journey from Monteverdi to Debussy, in a refined program full of emotion

She will be accompanied on harp by Nathalie Hoffmann. This concert will also feature a quartet made up of

Two female singers

One flute One harp? around a superb Romantic repertoire.

? Prices: 10? 5?

? Information 06.01.73.27.60

L’événement CONCERT DE BACH A RAVEL Valcabrère a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65