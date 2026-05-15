CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Toit terrasse de la télécabine Saint-Aventin
CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Toit terrasse de la télécabine Saint-Aventin vendredi 14 août 2026.
Saint-Aventin
CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS
Toit terrasse de la télécabine PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-14 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Profitez d’un concert unique autour des traditions locales sur le toit-terrasse de la télécabine où deux groupes se succèderont Eths Bohons et Lobos.
Apéritif offert par la commune de Saint-Aventin.
Un moment de convivialité dans un superbe panorama. .
Toit terrasse de la télécabine PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Enjoy a unique concert based on local traditions on the gondola?s roof terrace, featuring two bands: Eths Bohons and Lobos.
Aperitif offered by the commune of Saint-Aventin.
L’événement CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Saint-Aventin (Haute-Garonne)
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- JOURNÉE MONTAGNE PROPRE Boutx 13 juin 2026
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 21 juin 2026
- SOIRÉE D’OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE DU SOLEIL À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 12 août 2026
- FABRICATION ET MISE EN VOL DE CERFS VOLANTS GÉANTS Saint-Aventin 16 août 2026