CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Toit terrasse de la télécabine Saint-Aventin

Saint-Aventin

CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS

Toit terrasse de la télécabine PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-14 10:30:00

fin : 2026-08-14 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-14

Profitez d’un concert unique autour des traditions locales sur le toit-terrasse de la télécabine où deux groupes se succèderont Eths Bohons et Lobos.

Apéritif offert par la commune de Saint-Aventin.

Un moment de convivialité dans un superbe panorama. .

Toit terrasse de la télécabine PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

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English :

Enjoy a unique concert based on local traditions on the gondola?s roof terrace, featuring two bands: Eths Bohons and Lobos.

Aperitif offered by the commune of Saint-Aventin.

L’événement CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE