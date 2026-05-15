Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Toit terrasse de la télécabine Saint-Aventin

CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Toit terrasse de la télécabine Saint-Aventin vendredi 14 août 2026.

Lieu : Toit terrasse de la télécabine

Adresse : PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNERES

Ville : 31110 Saint-Aventin

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : vendredi 14 août 2026

Fin : vendredi 14 août 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif :

Saint-Aventin

CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS

Toit terrasse de la télécabine PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-14 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Profitez d’un concert unique autour des traditions locales sur le toit-terrasse de la télécabine où deux groupes se succèderont Eths Bohons et Lobos.
Apéritif offert par la commune de Saint-Aventin.
Un moment de convivialité dans un superbe panorama.   .

Toit terrasse de la télécabine PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Enjoy a unique concert based on local traditions on the gondola?s roof terrace, featuring two bands: Eths Bohons and Lobos.
Aperitif offered by the commune of Saint-Aventin.

L’événement CONCERT DE CHANTS TRADITIONNELS Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Aventin (Haute-Garonne)