SOIRÉE D’OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE DU SOLEIL À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin
SOIRÉE D’OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE DU SOLEIL À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin mercredi 12 août 2026.
SOIRÉE D’OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE DU SOLEIL À SUPERBAGNÈRES
PLATEAU Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-12 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Observation de l’éclipse totale du soleil & ciné en plein air.
Télécabine ouverte jusqu’à 23h.
Programme à venir. .
PLATEAU Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Observation of the total eclipse of the sun & open-air cinema.
Gondola open until 11pm.
L’événement SOIRÉE D’OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE DU SOLEIL À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE