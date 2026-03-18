SOIRÉE D’OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE DU SOLEIL À SUPERBAGNÈRES

PLATEAU Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Observation de l’éclipse totale du soleil & ciné en plein air.

Télécabine ouverte jusqu’à 23h.

Programme à venir. .

PLATEAU Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Observation of the total eclipse of the sun & open-air cinema.

Gondola open until 11pm.

L’événement SOIRÉE D’OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE DU SOLEIL À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE