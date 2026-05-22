CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens

Saint-Gaudens

CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE

Place Nationale Jean Jaurès COLLÉGIALE SAINT PIERRE Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-14 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

L’Ensemble Vocal du Comminges a le plaisir de vous présenter son nouveau concert de musique chorale !

Hensel, Schumann, Bonis, Liszt, Sullivan, Fauré, Gjeilo, Bruckner, Vasks, Barber, Massenet… Sous la direction de Camill Rhoul, avec Gérard Seel au piano !

Réservations à l’Office de Tourisme Destination Comminges Pyrénées à Saint-Gaudens. 10 .

Place Nationale Jean Jaurès COLLÉGIALE SAINT PIERRE Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie evc31800@gmail.com

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English :

The Ensemble Vocal du Comminges is delighted to present its new choral music concert!

L’événement CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE