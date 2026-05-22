CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens
CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Saint-Gaudens
CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès COLLÉGIALE SAINT PIERRE Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
L’Ensemble Vocal du Comminges a le plaisir de vous présenter son nouveau concert de musique chorale !
Hensel, Schumann, Bonis, Liszt, Sullivan, Fauré, Gjeilo, Bruckner, Vasks, Barber, Massenet… Sous la direction de Camill Rhoul, avec Gérard Seel au piano !
Réservations à l’Office de Tourisme Destination Comminges Pyrénées à Saint-Gaudens. 10 .
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès COLLÉGIALE SAINT PIERRE Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie evc31800@gmail.com
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English :
The Ensemble Vocal du Comminges is delighted to present its new choral music concert!
L’événement CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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