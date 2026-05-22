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CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens

CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens

CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens dimanche 14 juin 2026.

Lieu : Place Nationale Jean Jaurès

Adresse : COLLÉGIALE SAINT PIERRE

Ville : 31800 Saint-Gaudens

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif : 10 10 10 Tarif de base plein tarif

Saint-Gaudens

CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE

Place Nationale Jean Jaurès COLLÉGIALE SAINT PIERRE Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 17:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :
2026-06-14

L’Ensemble Vocal du Comminges a le plaisir de vous présenter son nouveau concert de musique chorale !
Hensel, Schumann, Bonis, Liszt, Sullivan, Fauré, Gjeilo, Bruckner, Vasks, Barber, Massenet… Sous la direction de Camill Rhoul, avec Gérard Seel au piano !
Réservations à l’Office de Tourisme Destination Comminges Pyrénées à Saint-Gaudens. 10  .

Place Nationale Jean Jaurès COLLÉGIALE SAINT PIERRE Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   evc31800@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Ensemble Vocal du Comminges is delighted to present its new choral music concert!

L’événement CONCERT DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL DU COMMINGES LE FRUIT DU SILENCE Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2026-05-22 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Gaudens (Haute-Garonne)