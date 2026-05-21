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CONCERT DE MISTA T Le Château Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT DE MISTA T Le Château Bezins-Garraux samedi 20 juin 2026.

Lieu : Le Château

Adresse : LA TAVERNE

Ville : 31440 Bezins-Garraux

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif :

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT DE MISTA T

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

Dj set.
Venez chanter et danser avec nous.
Possibilité de restauration sur place.
n° téléphone 0034 676 84 56 66   .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   colomers25@hotmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Dj set.
Come and sing and dance with us.

L’événement CONCERT DE MISTA T Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bezins-Garraux (Haute-Garonne)