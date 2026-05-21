CONCERT DE MISTA T Le Château Bezins-Garraux

Bezins-Garraux

CONCERT DE MISTA T

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 19:30:00

fin : 2026-06-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Dj set.

Venez chanter et danser avec nous.

Possibilité de restauration sur place.

n° téléphone 0034 676 84 56 66 .

Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie colomers25@hotmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Dj set.

Come and sing and dance with us.

L’événement CONCERT DE MISTA T Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE