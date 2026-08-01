Concert de Rock Onya-Band Camping Le Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre
vendredi 7 août 2026 · Camping Le Grand Cerf · Le Grand-Serre
Informations pratiques
Le Grand-Serre
Concert de Rock Onya-Band
Camping Le Grand Cerf 3 Imp. du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Concert Rock avec Onya Band et L’Stella au Camping Le Grand Cerf. Entrée gratuite, restauration sur place.
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Camping Le Grand Cerf 3 Imp. du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre 26530 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 68 86 14 contact@campingdrome.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Rock concert featuring Onya Band and L’Stella at Le Grand Cerf Campground. Free admission; food available on site.
L’événement Concert de Rock Onya-Band Le Grand-Serre a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche
À voir aussi à Le Grand-Serre (Drôme)
- Vide grenier sous la Halle médiévale Le Grand-Serre 15 août 2026