Concert de Rock Onya-Band Camping Le Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre

Informations pratiques

Le Grand-Serre

Concert de Rock Onya-Band

Camping Le Grand Cerf 3 Imp. du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Concert Rock avec Onya Band et L’Stella au Camping Le Grand Cerf. Entrée gratuite, restauration sur place.

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Camping Le Grand Cerf 3 Imp. du Grand Cerf Le Grand-Serre 26530 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 68 86 14 contact@campingdrome.fr

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English :

Rock concert featuring Onya Band and L’Stella at Le Grand Cerf Campground. Free admission; food available on site.

L’événement Concert de Rock Onya-Band Le Grand-Serre a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche