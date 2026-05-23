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Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie

Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie

Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie vendredi 12 juin 2026.

Lieu : Cancan Café

Adresse : 3 rue Dominique Lemonnier

Ville : 50410 Percy-en-Normandie

Département : Manche

Début : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif :

Percy-en-Normandie

Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café

Cancan Café 3 rue Dominique Lemonnier Percy-en-Normandie Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-12 21:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-12

Vendredi 12 juin à partir de 19h30
Concert du duo Tino Cébès (guitare & percussions) chez Cancan Café.
Entrée et prix libres. Food-truck pizza sur place !   .

Cancan Café 3 rue Dominique Lemonnier Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie +33 6 76 63 76 07 

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English : Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café

L’événement Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par OT Villedieu-les-Poêles

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