Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie
Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Percy-en-Normandie
Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café
Cancan Café 3 rue Dominique Lemonnier Percy-en-Normandie Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-12 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-12
Vendredi 12 juin à partir de 19h30
Concert du duo Tino Cébès (guitare & percussions) chez Cancan Café.
Entrée et prix libres. Food-truck pizza sur place ! .
Cancan Café 3 rue Dominique Lemonnier Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie +33 6 76 63 76 07
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café
L’événement Concert de Tino Cébès en duo chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par OT Villedieu-les-Poêles
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