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CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST Rivesaltes

CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST Rivesaltes

CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST Rivesaltes samedi 13 juin 2026.

Adresse : Place Maréchal Joffre

Ville : 66600 Rivesaltes

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 17:30:00

Tarif :

Rivesaltes

CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST

Place Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 17:30:00
fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

Concert du groupe catalan Al Chemist sur les allées Joffre.
  .

Place Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 09 99 17 63 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert by Catalan band Al Chemist on the Allées Joffre.

L’événement CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par BIT DE RIVESALTES

À voir aussi à Rivesaltes (Pyrénées-Orientales)