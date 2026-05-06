CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST Rivesaltes
CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST Rivesaltes samedi 13 juin 2026.
Rivesaltes
CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST
Place Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 17:30:00
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Concert du groupe catalan Al Chemist sur les allées Joffre.
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Place Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 09 99 17 63
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert by Catalan band Al Chemist on the Allées Joffre.
L’événement CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par BIT DE RIVESALTES
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