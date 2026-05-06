Rivesaltes

CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST

Place Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13 17:30:00

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Concert du groupe catalan Al Chemist sur les allées Joffre.

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Place Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 09 99 17 63

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English :

Concert by Catalan band Al Chemist on the Allées Joffre.

L’événement CONCERT DES AL CHEMIST Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par BIT DE RIVESALTES