SOIRÉE OENOLOGIQUE AU DOMAINE CAZES Rivesaltes

SOIRÉE OENOLOGIQUE AU DOMAINE CAZES

4 Rue Francisco Ferrer Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-06-25

fin : 2026-06-25

2026-06-25

Chaque mois, nous vous proposons une immersion au Domaine Cazes pour une soirée initiation à la dégustation suivie d’un dîner à La Table d’Aimé, en accords mets et vins.

Every month, we invite you to Domaine Cazes for an evening of introductory wine tasting, followed by a wine and food pairing dinner at La Table d’Aimé.

