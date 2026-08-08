Informations pratiques

Magalas

CONCERT D’ORGUE À L’ÉGLISE DE MAGALAS

26 Rue Saint-Laurent Magalas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22

fin : 2026-08-22

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

La Ville de Magalas vous invite à une soirée musicale exceptionnelle dans le cadre prestigieux de son église. Nous aurons le plaisir d’accueillir Hadrien Taupiac, organiste, qui interprétera des œuvres de Jean-Sébastien Bach, César Franck et bien d’autres grands compositeurs. Entrée libre Participation au chapeau.

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26 Rue Saint-Laurent Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19

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English :

The City of Magalas invites you to an exceptional evening of music in the prestigious setting of its church. We are pleased to welcome Hadrien Taupiac, organist, who will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach, César Franck, and many other great composers. Free admission—donations welcome.

L’événement CONCERT D’ORGUE À L’ÉGLISE DE MAGALAS Magalas a été mis à jour le 2026-08-03 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS