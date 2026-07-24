Concert d’orgue par Jean-Marc Leblanc Église Saint-Georges Raon-l’Étape

Informations pratiques

Raon-l’Étape

Concert d’orgue par Jean-Marc Leblanc

Église Saint-Georges Rue Denfert-Rochereau Raon-l’Étape Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-02 16:30:00

fin : 2026-08-02 17:45:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Organiste titulaire de l’orgue de l’église Saint-Thomas-d’Aquin de Paris, Jean-Marc Leblanc donnera un récital à l’église Saint-Georges de Raon-l’Étape, à l’invitation de l’association Orgue-Avenir à la Porte des Vosges, pour le premier concert de sa saison estivale.

Formé au Conservatoire national supérieur de musique de Paris, où il a obtenu un Premier Prix d’orgue dans la classe de Michel Chapuis, agrégé et docteur en musicologie, il interprétera un programme parcourant quatre siècles de musique, de Correa de Arauxo à César Franck, en passant par Buxtehude, Bach et Tournemire.

Le concert sera projeté sur grand écran afin de permettre au public de suivre le jeu de l’organiste à la tribune. Entrée libre. Participation aux frais laissée à la libre appréciation du public.Tout public

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Église Saint-Georges Rue Denfert-Rochereau Raon-l’Étape 88110 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 60 37 47 47

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English :

Jean-Marc Leblanc, principal organist at the Church of Saint-Thomas-d’Aquin in Paris, will give a recital at the Church of Saint-Georges in Raon-l’Étape, at the invitation of the Orgue-Avenir association at the Porte des Vosges, for the first concert of its summer season.

Trained at the Paris National Conservatory of Music, where he earned a First Prize in organ under Michel Chapuis, a certified teacher and holder of a doctorate in musicology, he will perform a program spanning four centuries of music, from Correa de Arauxo to César Franck, including works by Buxtehude, Bach, and Tournemire.

The concert will be projected onto a large screen so that the audience can watch the organist play from the organ loft. Admission is free. Donations to help cover expenses are welcome and at the audience’s discretion.

L’événement Concert d’orgue par Jean-Marc Leblanc Raon-l’Étape a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT INTERCOMMUNAL DE SAINT DIE DES VOSGES