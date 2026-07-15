CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIÈRE Valcabrère
jeudi 30 juillet 2026 · Valcabrère
Informations pratiques
Valcabrère
CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIÈRE
BASILIQUE SAINT JUST Valcabrère Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-30 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-30 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-30
Suite de Bach et Sonate pour violoncelle op.8 de Kodály.
Ce concert donné par le directeur artistique du Festival du Comminges, Victor Julien-Laferrière, est consacré à deux sommets de la littérature pour violoncelle solo, espacés de quelque deux siècles, dont le premier est bien plus connu que le second. 10 .
BASILIQUE SAINT JUST Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 32 00
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English :
A suite by Bach and Kodály’s Cello Sonata, Op. 8.
L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIÈRE Valcabrère a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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