Informations pratiques

Valcabrère

CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIÈRE

BASILIQUE SAINT JUST Valcabrère Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-30 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-30 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-30

Suite de Bach et Sonate pour violoncelle op.8 de Kodály.

Ce concert donné par le directeur artistique du Festival du Comminges, Victor Julien-Laferrière, est consacré à deux sommets de la littérature pour violoncelle solo, espacés de quelque deux siècles, dont le premier est bien plus connu que le second. 10 .

BASILIQUE SAINT JUST Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 32 00

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English :

A suite by Bach and Kodály’s Cello Sonata, Op. 8.

L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIÈRE Valcabrère a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE