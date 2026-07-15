UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Valcabrère

CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIÈRE Valcabrère

jeudi 30 juillet 2026 · Valcabrère

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 30 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
BASILIQUE SAINT JUST
Ville
31510 Valcabrère
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif
10 10 10 Tarif de base plein tarif

Valcabrère

CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIÈRE

BASILIQUE SAINT JUST Valcabrère Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-30 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-30 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-30

Suite de Bach et Sonate pour violoncelle op.8 de Kodály.
Ce concert donné par le directeur artistique du Festival du Comminges, Victor Julien-Laferrière, est consacré à deux sommets de la littérature pour violoncelle solo, espacés de quelque deux siècles, dont le premier est bien plus connu que le second. 10  .

BASILIQUE SAINT JUST Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 32 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A suite by Bach and Kodály’s Cello Sonata, Op. 8.

L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIÈRE Valcabrère a été mis à jour le 2026-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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