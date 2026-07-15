LECTURE DE CONTES VAL’CAFÉ Valcabrère
mercredi 22 juillet 2026 · VAL'CAFÉ · Valcabrère
Informations pratiques
Valcabrère
LECTURE DE CONTES
VAL’CAFÉ 4 rue Carrérre Valcabrère Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 17:30:00
fin : 2026-08-05 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-22 2026-08-05
– 17h30 3 à 5 ans Le Vilain Petit Canard de H. Andersen.
– 18h 6 à 9 ans Les 3 Brigands de T. Ungerer.
Conte lu par Virginie Descharmes suivi d’un moment créatif, manuel, musical, littéraire, théâtral ou de jeu sur le même thème.
Participation libre. .
VAL’CAFÉ 4 rue Carrérre Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie valcafe31@gmail.com
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English :
– 5:30 p.m. Ages 3–5: *The Ugly Duckling* by H. Andersen.
– 6:00 p.m. Ages 6–9: *The Three Robbers* by T. Ungerer.
Story read by Virginie Descharmes, followed by a creative, arts-and-crafts, musical, literary, theatrical, or play-based activity on the same theme.
L’événement LECTURE DE CONTES Valcabrère a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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