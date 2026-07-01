CONCERT FESTIVAL MARGUERITE DE COMMINGES UN FEU SECRET Cier-de-Rivière
mardi 28 juillet 2026 · Cier-de-Rivière
Informations pratiques
Cier-de-Rivière
CONCERT FESTIVAL MARGUERITE DE COMMINGES UN FEU SECRET
ÉGLISE Cier-de-Rivière Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-28 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-28
Date(s) :
2026-07-28
17h Avant-concert, Visite guidée, rdv église
Répertoire renaissance L’Arboscello & le jardin de musiques.
Le secret il est souvent à l’origine de sentiments d’une intense vivacité. Le feu du secret peut amener son détenteur à des actes et des paroles aussi extrêmes qu’inattendues.
L’Arboscello & Le Jardin de Musiques
Isabelle Lafargouette, Martine Mourié, sopranos Myriam Sanner, alto
Philippe Matharel, Philippe Bouzet, cornets, flûte
Jean Dieulafait, Marie Hulsens, sacqueboutes Cristelle Costes, violoncelle
Timothé Bougon, théorbe, guitare Nathalie Hoffmann, harpe
Jean-Yves Guerry chant et direction 12 .
ÉGLISE Cier-de-Rivière 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 45 33 contact@lejardindemusiques.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
5:00 p.m.: Pre-concert event, guided tour, meet at the church
Renaissance repertoire—L’Arboscello & Le Jardin de Musiques.
Secrets: They are often the source of intensely vivid emotions. The fire of a secret can drive its keeper to acts and words that are as extreme as they are unexpected.
L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL MARGUERITE DE COMMINGES UN FEU SECRET Cier-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Cier-de-Rivière (Haute-Garonne)
- COURSE DE CAISSES À SAVON Cier-de-Rivière 18 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL MARGUERITE DE COMMINGES BALADE CONTÉE ET DESSINÉE Cier-de-Rivière 27 juillet 2026