Informations pratiques

Cier-de-Rivière

CONCERT FESTIVAL MARGUERITE DE COMMINGES UN FEU SECRET

ÉGLISE Cier-de-Rivière Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-28 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-28

Date(s) :

2026-07-28

17h Avant-concert, Visite guidée, rdv église

Répertoire renaissance L’Arboscello & le jardin de musiques.

Le secret il est souvent à l’origine de sentiments d’une intense vivacité. Le feu du secret peut amener son détenteur à des actes et des paroles aussi extrêmes qu’inattendues.

L’Arboscello & Le Jardin de Musiques

Isabelle Lafargouette, Martine Mourié, sopranos Myriam Sanner, alto

Philippe Matharel, Philippe Bouzet, cornets, flûte

Jean Dieulafait, Marie Hulsens, sacqueboutes Cristelle Costes, violoncelle

Timothé Bougon, théorbe, guitare Nathalie Hoffmann, harpe

Jean-Yves Guerry chant et direction 12 .

ÉGLISE Cier-de-Rivière 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 45 33 contact@lejardindemusiques.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

5:00 p.m.: Pre-concert event, guided tour, meet at the church

Renaissance repertoire—L’Arboscello & Le Jardin de Musiques.

Secrets: They are often the source of intensely vivid emotions. The fire of a secret can drive its keeper to acts and words that are as extreme as they are unexpected.

L’événement CONCERT FESTIVAL MARGUERITE DE COMMINGES UN FEU SECRET Cier-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE