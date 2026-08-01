AGENDA · Moux-en-Morvan
Concert Gospel Le bourg Moux-en-Morvan
samedi 8 août 2026 · Le bourg · Moux-en-Morvan
Informations pratiques
Moux-en-Morvan
Concert Gospel
Le bourg Eglise Moux-en-Morvan Nièvre
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-08 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Concert Gospel à Moux en Morvan. A 20h30 à l’église. Prix libre. .
Le bourg Eglise Moux-en-Morvan 58230 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 66 66 25 57
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert Gospel
L’événement Concert Gospel Moux-en-Morvan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs
À voir aussi à Moux-en-Morvan (Nièvre)
- Festival Radaboom 2026 Moux-en-Morvan Moux-en-Morvan 7 août 2026
- Festival Radaboom Moux-en-Morvan 7 août 2026