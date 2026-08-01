UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Moux-en-Morvan

Concert Gospel Le bourg Moux-en-Morvan

samedi 8 août 2026 · Le bourg · Moux-en-Morvan

Concert Gospel Le bourg Moux-en-Morvan

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 8 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 9 août 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Lieu
Le bourg
Adresse
Eglise
Ville
58230 Moux-en-Morvan
Département
Nièvre
Tarif
Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Moux-en-Morvan

Concert Gospel

Le bourg Eglise Moux-en-Morvan Nièvre

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-08 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-08

Concert Gospel à Moux en Morvan. A 20h30 à l’église. Prix libre.   .

Le bourg Eglise Moux-en-Morvan 58230 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 66 66 25 57 

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English : Concert Gospel

L’événement Concert Gospel Moux-en-Morvan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs

À voir aussi à Moux-en-Morvan (Nièvre)