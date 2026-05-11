Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Salle l’estran Guidel
Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Salle l’estran Guidel samedi 19 septembre 2026.
Guidel
Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday
Salle l’estran 1 Allée de Kerprat Guidel Morbihan
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 19:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Un concert est organisé en la mémoire de Johnny Halliday.
Avant première à 19h avec le groupe badd 659
A 21h le groupe SMET jouera un tribute de Johnny Halliday avec 12 musiciens sur scène.
Petite restauration sur place.
Billeterie uniquement en ligne suite à l’annulation du festiv’hallyday 2026. .
Salle l’estran 1 Allée de Kerprat Guidel 56520 Morbihan Bretagne +33 6 03 71 62 06
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English : Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday
L’événement Concert hommage à Johnny Halliday Guidel a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS