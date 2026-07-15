Concert Johnny Hallyday Place de la mairie Claveyson
vendredi 28 août 2026 · Place de la mairie · Claveyson
Informations pratiques
Claveyson
Concert Johnny Hallyday
Place de la mairie 95, route du pilon Claveyson Drôme
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-28
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
Venez passer une belle soirée avec la compagnie Pericard pour ce superbe spectacle et danser sur leur chansons.
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Place de la mairie 95, route du pilon Claveyson 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 41 60 37
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come spend a wonderful evening with the Pericard troupe at this fantastic show and dance to their songs.
L’événement Concert Johnny Hallyday Claveyson a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche
À voir aussi à Claveyson (Drôme)
- Marché au village Claveyson 25 juillet 2026
- La compagnie Péricard chante Johnny Hallyday Claveyson 28 août 2026