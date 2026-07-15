Concert Johnny Hallyday Place de la mairie Claveyson

Informations pratiques

Claveyson

Concert Johnny Hallyday

Place de la mairie 95, route du pilon Claveyson Drôme

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-28 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-28

Date(s) :

2026-08-28

Venez passer une belle soirée avec la compagnie Pericard pour ce superbe spectacle et danser sur leur chansons.

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Place de la mairie 95, route du pilon Claveyson 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 41 60 37

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come spend a wonderful evening with the Pericard troupe at this fantastic show and dance to their songs.

L’événement Concert Johnny Hallyday Claveyson a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche