UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Claveyson

Concert Johnny Hallyday Place de la mairie Claveyson

vendredi 28 août 2026 · Place de la mairie · Claveyson

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 28 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 28 août 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Lieu
Place de la mairie
Adresse
95, route du pilon
Ville
26240 Claveyson
Département
Drôme
Tarif
12 12 12

Claveyson

Concert Johnny Hallyday

Place de la mairie 95, route du pilon Claveyson Drôme

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-28

Date(s) :
2026-08-28

Venez passer une belle soirée avec la compagnie Pericard pour ce superbe spectacle et danser sur leur chansons.
  .

Place de la mairie 95, route du pilon Claveyson 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 41 60 37 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come spend a wonderful evening with the Pericard troupe at this fantastic show and dance to their songs.

L’événement Concert Johnny Hallyday Claveyson a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche

À voir aussi à Claveyson (Drôme)