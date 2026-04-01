Concert Landeleau
Concert Landeleau samedi 25 avril 2026.
Landeleau
Concert
Presbital Kozh Landeleau Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 09:30:00
fin : 2026-04-25 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Concert de Gant Brigitte Le Corr ha Marie-Laurence Fustec
le samedi 25 avril de 09h30 à 17h30 au Presbital Kozh de Landeleau
contact: oaled-landeleau@orange.fr ou 02 98 93 93 08/07 82 78 24 37
Prix: 35€ ou 25€ adhérents Olaed Landelo .
Presbital Kozh Landeleau 29530 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 93 93 08
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert
L’événement Concert Landeleau a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par Bureau d’information touristique de Châteauneuf-du-Faou
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- Kastell Gall Landeleau Finistère 1 mai 2026
- Stage d’improvisation théâtrale Landeleau 13 juin 2026