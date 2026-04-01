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Concert Landeleau

Concert Landeleau samedi 25 avril 2026.

Adresse : Presbital Kozh

Ville : 29530 Landeleau

Département : Finistère

Début : 2026-04-25T09:30:00

Fin : 2026-04-25T17:30:00

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif :

Landeleau

Concert

Presbital Kozh Landeleau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 09:30:00
fin : 2026-04-25 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-25

Concert de Gant Brigitte Le Corr ha Marie-Laurence Fustec

le samedi 25 avril de 09h30 à 17h30 au Presbital Kozh de Landeleau

contact: oaled-landeleau@orange.fr ou 02 98 93 93 08/07 82 78 24 37

Prix: 35€ ou 25€ adhérents Olaed Landelo   .

Presbital Kozh Landeleau 29530 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 93 93 08 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert

L’événement Concert Landeleau a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par Bureau d’information touristique de Châteauneuf-du-Faou

À voir aussi à Landeleau (Finistère)