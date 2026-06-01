Concert les D’Concertantes Rue de Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët
Concert les D’Concertantes Rue de Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët samedi 20 juin 2026.
Clohars-Carnoët
Concert les D’Concertantes
Rue de Saint-Jacques Chapelle Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Concert de chants profanes & sacrés à la chapelle Saint-Jacques avec l’ensemble vocal féminin de Lorient. .
Rue de Saint-Jacques Chapelle Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 26 18 47 86
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English :
L’événement Concert les D’Concertantes Clohars-Carnoët a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS
À voir aussi à Clohars-Carnoët (Finistère)
- Visite de la brasserie Octa Microbrasserie Octa Clohars-Carnoët 20 juin 2026
- Exposition Entaille Site abbatial Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët 20 juin 2026
- Exposition Entailles Site abbatial de Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët 20 juin 2026
- Vente directe des Glaces de la Ferme Lieu-dit Kerliezec Clohars-Carnoët 20 juin 2026
- Yoga doux Camping Les Grands Sables Clohars-Carnoët 22 juin 2026