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Concert les D’Concertantes Rue de Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët

Concert les D’Concertantes Rue de Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët samedi 20 juin 2026.

Lieu : Rue de Saint-Jacques

Adresse : Chapelle Saint-Jacques

Ville : 29360 Clohars-Carnoët

Département : Finistère

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

Clohars-Carnoët

Concert les D’Concertantes

Rue de Saint-Jacques Chapelle Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

Concert de chants profanes & sacrés à la chapelle Saint-Jacques avec l’ensemble vocal féminin de Lorient.   .

Rue de Saint-Jacques Chapelle Saint-Jacques Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 26 18 47 86 

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English :

L’événement Concert les D’Concertantes Clohars-Carnoët a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS

À voir aussi à Clohars-Carnoët (Finistère)