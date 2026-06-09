Concert Muchas Patatas Bréhal
Concert Muchas Patatas Bréhal vendredi 10 juillet 2026.
Bréhal
Concert Muchas Patatas
La cale Bréhal Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 21:30:00
fin : 2026-07-10 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Gratuit pour tous ! .
La cale Bréhal 50290 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 91 96 93 communication@brehal.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert Muchas Patatas
L’événement Concert Muchas Patatas Bréhal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par OT Granville Terre et Mer
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