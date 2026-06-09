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Concert Muchas Patatas Bréhal

Concert Muchas Patatas Bréhal vendredi 10 juillet 2026.

Adresse : La cale

Ville : 50290 Bréhal

Département : Manche

Début : vendredi 10 juillet 2026

Fin : samedi 11 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 21:30:00

Tarif :

Bréhal

Concert Muchas Patatas

La cale Bréhal Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 21:30:00
fin : 2026-07-10 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-10

Gratuit pour tous !   .

La cale Bréhal 50290 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 91 96 93  communication@brehal.fr

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English : Concert Muchas Patatas

L’événement Concert Muchas Patatas Bréhal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par OT Granville Terre et Mer

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